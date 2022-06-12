ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14557 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 259 5
war (20090) Mykolaiv region (386) shoot out (8663) injury (952)

As result of enemy attacks in last days in Mykolaiv area, 9 civilians are wounded

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

миколаївщина

Mykolaiv and Bashtansky districts are under fire.

As Censor.NET reports, the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Gamazeyeva reported about it on Telegram.

"Mykolaiv and Bashtansky districts - Shirokivska, Bereznehuvatska, Kutsurubska communities - are under fire.

In total, for the last days in the Mykolaiv area, 9 people were wounded. There are no children among the victims," the statement said.

It is noted that all the victims were taken to medical facilities, and they receive the necessary assistance.

"In general, as of this morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals, there are 261 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers to the Mykolaiv area. 78 more victims received the help out-patient," Gamazeyeva added.

Read more: There was exchange of 11 prisoners - Kim

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 