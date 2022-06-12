Rospropagandaists spread fake about mobilization of women in Ukraine, currently, there is no such need, - Center for Countering Disinformation

Several pro-Russian telegram channels have distributed a photo of the document, which deals with the organization of events for the registration of women aged 18 to 60.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation, this information, as well as reports of possible mobilization of women who are already registered, is not true.

There is no document about this, allegedly signed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine S. Shaptala.

As the head of the Chernihiv Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support O. Honcharuk recently noted: "if we talk about the current situation, now there is no need for compulsory conscription for women's military service."

"Warning! Distributed fake is designed for "domestic" consumers and aims to create centers of social instability in some regions of Ukraine," - emphasize in the ССD.