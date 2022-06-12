ENG
Missile strike in Ternopil region: 12 people were rescued from rubble, including two children, - SES

Twelve people, including two children, were rescued from the rubble by SES officers after a rocket attack in the town of Chortkiv in the Ternopil region.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the region Victor Maslei, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Due to the rocket attack on Chortkiv, the gas pipeline was damaged as a result of the detonation, a fire broke out. SES units eliminated it as soon as possible. Work was also carried out on the rubble to search for victims. Rescued 12 people, including two children. At 00:55 there was a danger of a second blow, the search was suspended and later, at approximately three o'clock, the search was completed," said Maslei.

According to him, rescuers have now begun the second stage of eliminating the consequences of the rocket attack. Special services, communal services, and volunteers work on the ground. Disassembly of structures, remains of buildings continues.

As the chief of regional police Oleksandr Bohomoh told at a briefing, criminal proceedings have been instituted by the Security Service of Ukraine over the Chortkiv missile attack, the police are assisting in documenting this crime, and police explosives technicians are working on the spot. The scene is guarded, access to traffic is limited.

