Occupiers plan provocative shelling of mass events before "Russia Day" in Kherson region to accuse AFU, - OC "South"

The situation in the area of operational command "South" is tense, dynamic, but under the control of the defense forces. During the night, Ukrainian artillery destroyed a self-propelled artillery installation, a self-propelled large-caliber artillery cannon "Peony" and 11 racists.

This is stated in the summary of the OC, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the Russian army continues to strengthen its defense lines along the line of contact and psychological pressure on the civilian population of the region.

"In the occupied Kherson region, a program to celebrate the so-called Russian Day with celebrations and mass events has been launched. At the same time, according to available information, the occupying forces are preparing provocative shelling of such groups of people with further accusations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Collaborators spread fake information that in Kherson the queue for Russian passports reaches 4,000 people. In fact, only more than 20 occupiers received so-called "escape tickets". The rest of Kherson residents deliberately ignore the forced certification of racists, "the report says.

During the night the shelling of Kutsurub and Bereznehuvatske communities of Mykolaiv region continued. Information on casualties and injuries is being clarified.

"Our missile and artillery units have reduced the enemy's power to a self-propelled artillery installation, a self-propelled large-caliber artillery gun" Peony "and 11 racists," the OC states.

At the same time, the naval group of the enemy fleet continues to block shipping and terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine with the threat of missile strikes, not excluding the landing operation.

The operational command called for calm and endurance, distrust of hostile propaganda and vigilance.