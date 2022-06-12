Putin does not care how Russia is perceived in West - Czech Foreign Minister

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipawski has rejected a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, should not be humiliated.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by European Truth with reference to Ceske Noviny.

"Russia is an aggressor, and we should not take into account humiliation or humiliation. Macron probably does not understand the issue very well, Putin does not care how Russia is perceived in the West," said the minister.

Lipavsky added that the supply of weapons to Ukraine supports the Czech Republic's security against Russia's expansionist intentions.

"We can keep weapons in stock here or they can help in Ukraine," the minister said.

He added that larger and well-equipped EU countries, such as Germany, could be more active in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Macron reportedly said it was important not to humiliate Russia so that a diplomatic solution could be found when hostilities in Ukraine ceased, although he said Putin's decision to start a war was a fundamental historical mistake.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replied that Russia is humiliating itself, and calls to prevent the humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France or any other country that will call for this.