European Union is on verge of "historic decision" on Ukraine, - von der Leyen

The European Union is on the verge of a "historic decision" ahead of the summit on June 23-24, which will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership

this was stated by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"I hope that in 20 years, remembering these events, we will be able to say that we did the right thing," she said.

According to von der Leyen, the main challenge for the EU will be to develop a common position based on the results of the summit, "which will reflect the scale of this historic decision."

