Ukraine has started exporting grain through Romania and Poland, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine has organized two ways to export grain and is negotiating a third with the Baltic states.

This was stated by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Senik in a comment to Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, Ukrainian grain is exported through Romania and Poland.

Senik reminded that global food security is under threat, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stopped grain exports from the Black Sea, which has led to massive deficits and sharp rises in prices.

He said that Ukraine is negotiating with the Baltic states to create a third corridor for food exports.

These routes are not perfect because they create a certain "bottleneck". At the same time, we are doing everything we can to develop these routes, "he told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Security Summit in Singapore.