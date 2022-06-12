Europe of future is possible only with Ukraine - Stefanchuk goes to Belgium to campaign for Kyiv's accession to EU

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced his working visit to Belgium.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Stefanchuk's Facebook page.

"I plan to enlist the support of Belgium on the final route to the EU summit. My stop is Brussels. I look forward to meeting with the heads of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Belgium," Stefanchuk wrote.

He stressed that he was working to bring Ukraine closer to victory and "understand that a strong Europe, a Europe of the future, is possible only with Ukraine."

As reported, in June Stefanchuk has already paid working visits to Germany, France and the Netherlands.

