Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assault operations in Sloviansk direction, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 12, 2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"109 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions without significant changes. In the latter case, the Russian occupiers continue to shell the positions of our troops, as well as civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Khrinivka, Chernihiv region, and Oleksandrivka, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is fighting, trying to improve the tactical situation, continues to improve the engineering equipment of defensive positions in the area of ​​the settlement of Novy Burluk. The enemy fired mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenades at the settlements of Zamulivka, Bayrak, Husarivka and Ruski Tyshky. Unsuccessfully stormed in the direction of settlements Starytsa - Rubizhne.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assault operations in the directions Dovhenke - Mazanivka and Dovhenke - Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. He fired at the positions of our troops along the line of contact.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction, and continued shelling of our units. Takes measures to prepare for the offensive.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy continued to use barrel and jet artillery. He is trying to overcome the resistance of our troops and establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers carried out assault operations to cover the village of Vrubivka, but were unsuccessful. In an attempt to resume the assault in the direction of Orikhove - Zolote, the enemy received a decisive rebuff from Ukrainian defenders and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy exerts systematic fire on the positions of our troops in order to restrain their actions and prevent regrouping.

In the South Bug area, the invaders are trying to hold their former positions and fire on units of the Defense Forces. The enemy fired from artillery and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Trudoliubivka, Shyroke, Dobrianka, and Blahodatne.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff.