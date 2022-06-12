ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13983 visitors online
News World Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 427 45
Zelenskyi (3848) grain (358) Putin (2564) Erdogan (153)

Erdogan intends to discuss grain export corridor from Ukraine with Zelensky and Putin, Turkish media reports

News Censor.NET World

зерно,экспорт

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss grain export corridor with Ukrainian and Russian leaders Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

As  Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Turkish agency "Anadolu" on Twitter. 

"Turkish President Erdogan has said he will discuss the grain export corridor with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts next week," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine has started exporting grain through Romania and Poland, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 