On June 12, 18 occupants, 1 mortar, 1 ammunition depot were destroyed in eastern direction - OTU "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical unit "East".

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was written on the official facebook page of the Unit.

The message reads: "Today, June 12, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 18; AFV- 1; ATT - 1; mortars - 1; LNG - 1; ammunition storage - 1".

