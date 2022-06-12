It didn't make sense. "Zelensky reacted to the missile attack on Chortkov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to a missile strike on Chortkiv, Ternopil region. Russia has once again resorted to terror.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was announced by the President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address.

According to him, 10 people are still in the hospital after the attack.

"There was no tactical or strategic sense in this attack. As in the vast majority of other Russian strikes, it is terror, nothing but terror. Among the victims is a 12-year-old girl from Kharkiv, who went to Ternopil region to escape the Russian army. "Such facts will now determine world's perception of Russia. Not Peter I, not Leo Tolstoy, but children wounded and killed by Russian blows," - Zelensky said.

Read more: As result of explosions in Ternopil region, there are victims, including children