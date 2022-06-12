Occupiers' fire correctors used Starlink Internet in humanitarian headquarters of Luhansk region, - Gaidai

The Security Service of Ukraine suspects more than 50 residents of Lysychansk in collaborating with the occupiers. They used the Internet at humanitarian headquarters to transmit information about the position of Ukrainian troops to the enemy.

This was reported by the head of Luhansk RMA Sergey Gaidai, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police conducted a comprehensive search of people in Lysychansk, whose mobile devices may have leaked the information about our military. It is significant that Russian agents transmitted data via the Starlink satellite network - the message says.

It has been noted that law enforcement officers checked the "activity" of more than 50 people who were too lively to share information with Russian telegram channels. Their actions could have contributed to reconnaissance and subversive activities in the interests of the Russian Federation.



"They came, took humanitarian aid, asked for help - received it, and without leaving the headquarters - betrayed Ukraine" - said Gaidai. According to him, the SBU has already identified channels of communication between the occupiers' representatives and the so-called fire correctors.

Read more: Rada proposes to deprive Ukrainians of citizenship for treason