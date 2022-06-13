About 500 civilians, including 40 children, remain in territory of association "Azot" in Severodonetsk, - Haidai

Approximately 500 civilians, including dozens of children, remain in the Azov association in Severodonetsk.

The chief of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it in telegrams, transfers Censor.NET.

"About 500 civilians remain on the territory of the Azot plant in Severodonetsk, 40 of them are children. Sometimes the military manages to evacuate someone," he said.

