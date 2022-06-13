As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 288 children were lost and more than 527 are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 13, 2022, more than 815 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 288 children died and more than 527 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 218, Kharkiv - 166, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 54, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17," the statement said.

On June 12, a 6-year-old boy was killed by artillery shelling in Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

On June 11, a 12-year-old girl was injured in shelling in Chortkiv, Ternopil region.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that on March 20, an 8-year-old boy was injured as a result of the shelling of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

It also became known that 17 more children were injured in the shelling in the Kharkiv region. In particular, on May 20 - the shelling of the village of Velyki Khutory, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, wounded a 13-year-old girl. May 14 - shelling of the village of Lebyazhe, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, two children aged 7 and 15 were injured. Shelling with Chervona Polyana, Izium district, Kharkiv region, an 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries.

Read more: About 500 civilians, including 40 children, remain in territory of association "Azot" in Severodonetsk, - Haidai

Due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the 1971 educational institution was damaged. Of these, 194 were completely destroyed.