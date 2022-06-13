In morning, Sumy region was fired at twice with mortar from Russian territory. More than 30 explosions were recorded, - Zhyvytskyi

In general, the night in the Sumy region passed quietly, but in the morning the enemy resumed its insidious shelling.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Esman community: almost at 6 am 3 mortar fires. After 7 am - about 30 more explosions. The fire was from Russia," he said.

According to Zhyvytskyi, there are no casualties or destructions, the information is being clarified.

