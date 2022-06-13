War could last for years: Latvia called for supplies of weapons to Ukraine "as much as needed"

The Russian-Ukrainian war could last for months or even years. Western countries must supply weapons to Ukraine until complete victory.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgar Rinkevics in an interview with The Telegraph.

The Latvian minister is convinced that the West must put itself on the "military rails" to supply weapons to Ukraine "as long as it takes" to win. According to him, the war in Ukraine can last for months and even years, so European countries need to show "strategic resilience."

"I think we come to some understanding that our military industry needs to increase production. Unfortunately, whether we like it or not, but because of Russia we are again in a situation where military defense is a priority for Europe and NATO," he said. noted Rinkevics.

He also called for an increase in the supply of modern weapons to Ukraine.

