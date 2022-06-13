We investigate proceedings on facts of death of more than 12 thousand Ukrainians, about 1,2 thousand victims of Russian aggression aren't identified, - Klimenko

Ukrainian police are investigating the deaths of more than 12,000 Ukrainians, and 1,200 bodies, including those found in mass graves, have not yet been identified.

This was announced in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Igor Klimenko, informs Censor.NET.

"Across Ukraine, we have received reports and opened relevant criminal proceedings for the deaths of more than 12,000 people who were found, in particular, in mass graves," Klimenko said.

He noted that more than 1,500 civilians died in the Kyiv region alone.

"In Bucha, Irpen, Gostomel, Borodyanka there were a lot of killed people lying right on the streets - snipers shot them from tanks, from armored personnel carriers, despite the white armbands that the Russian military forced people to wear," said the National Police chief.

Klimenko added that a large number of people were found dead in their homes and apartments: "And when our explosives technicians, forensic experts, investigators went to the apartments, they found these bodies. As a rule, these people died from mine injuries."

As for the mass graves, Klymenko stressed that it is too early to name specific figures, as law enforcement officers find several bodies every week.

"In Bucha, 116 people were buried in one such grave, there were smaller burials - 5-7 people. Residents collected the bodies of the dead and buried them in parks," he added.

According to the head of the National Police, about 75% of the dead are men, about 2% are children and the rest are women.

"This is a civilian population, people had nothing to do with the military or law enforcement agencies," Klimenko said.

Speaking about the exhumation procedure, the head of the National Police noted the length and complexity of the process.