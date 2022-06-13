Without powerful offensive weapons for Ukraine, war is only dragging on, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to provide Ukraine with powerful offensive weapons.

He stated this while addressing the participants of the American Jewish Committee Global Forum, informs Censor.NET.

"Defend the need to tighten sanctions against Russia. This is within your power. Help us speed up the supply of weapons to Ukraine so that we can liberate the occupied territories. We need powerful offensive weapons, without which the war will only drag on. The casualties are increasing.

I know that your help is already essential. But you can use even more of your influence. Because now we have a historic opportunity to defend our common freedom, our common security. Our common cultural diversity is from the greatest wave of hatred of all that has threatened the world in recent decades," he said.

