Rashists launched missile strike on Pryluky, 3 "arrivals" were recorded, - Chernihiv RMA
Russian occupiers fired missiles at Pryluky in Chernihiv region.
This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus, informs Censor.NET.
"It has just become known that the enemy has launched a missile strike on Pryluky. "Arrivals" of 3 missiles have been recorded. Information on the destruction is being clarified," the statement said.
