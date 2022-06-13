ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5667 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 278 6
refugees (138) war (20121) border guard (147) Poland (793) IDP (34)

More than 4 million people from Ukraine have entered Poland since February 24, according to Polish Border Guard Service

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

служба,прикордонники,польща,прикордонна

More than 4 million people from Ukraine have entered Poland since February 24

According to the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Poland, in just seven hours on June 13, 6,000 Ukrainians crossed the border, Censor.NET reports. Over the last 24 hours, 21.5 thousand people from Ukraine arrived in Poland.

In the opposite direction, 26,700 people left Poland for Ukraine last night.

See more: Shelling of residential building in Chernihiv: tank gunner Kulikov will appear in Ukrainian court. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 