More than 4 million people from Ukraine have entered Poland since February 24, according to Polish Border Guard Service

More than 4 million people from Ukraine have entered Poland since February 24

According to the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Poland, in just seven hours on June 13, 6,000 Ukrainians crossed the border, Censor.NET reports. Over the last 24 hours, 21.5 thousand people from Ukraine arrived in Poland.

In the opposite direction, 26,700 people left Poland for Ukraine last night.

