It is in our interest to help Ukraine export grain, - Polish Foreign Ministry

Food shortages in Africa and Asia could prompt the West to reach an agreement with Russia.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Martin Pszydach, Censor.NET informs with reference to Polish Radio.

"There is a famine in North Africa, a famine in the Middle East that is causing big problems and distracting key allies from what is happening on our border. Moreover, those who call for "saving Putin's face" will argue for such a solution, arguing that somewhere in Africa or Asia it causes other problems. Therefore, it is in our interest to help Ukrainians - not to mention for free - in grain exports. "

The publication reminds that Ukraine is one of the largest grain producers in the world. Experts warn that if Ukrainian grain does not reach the market, there may be famine in Africa and the Middle East.

