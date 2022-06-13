We need weapons as soon as possible - we have already sent list to countries - Klitschko

The Ukrainian military urgently needs weapons from Western partners.

Vitaliy Klitschko stated this in an interview with the German newspaper "Bild", Censor.NET reports.

He called for an increase in arms supplies so that Ukrainians could defend their land and the whole of Europe.

"Fierce battles are being fought a few hundred kilometers away. The Russians have more soldiers, more artillery and more equipment, so we urgently need support. I would like to emphasize once again that we are protecting not only our families, our cities and our country. We also defend the values of every Western democracy. We need support. We need ammunition, we need modern weapons, defensive weapons," Klitschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv stressed that the delay in supplies leads to the death of Ukrainian Heroes and the loss of territories.

We have been hearing for months that weapons will be delivered "soon" and that support will come "soon". But I hear from the military that only part of the support is coming - not in the desired amount. This means that we are losing territory and losing lives. And we must not forget either: if the Russians continue the offensive, it will be extremely dangerous for every European. We need strong support for sanctions and weapons from the three leaders of the most important countries - as soon as possible. We have already sent a list of weapons to the countries," Klitschko said.

He is convinced that Putin could invade European countries, including Germany, if he is not stopped.

"Putin personally says that he claims the entire former territory of Russia. He will continue the offensive. His interest does not end with Kyiv and the border with Poland. I firmly believe that Putin will go as far as we allow him. And Germany must not forget: part of Germany was part of the Soviet empire. If anyone in Germany thinks that the war is far away, it is not true. This can affect anyone in the EU," Klitschko concluded.

Earlier it was reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are planning a joint visit to Kyiv in late June, ahead of the EU summit.