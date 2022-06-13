Ukraine will harvest approximately 65 million tons this year. This is not critical - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The grain harvest in 2022 in Ukraine will be approximately 65 million tons, including up to 50 million tons of grain and 15-15.3 million tons of oilseeds, which is less than the record of the previous year, but can be compared to the harvests harvested in the country in the current decade.

This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky on the air of the national UA-marathon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Maybe about 48-50 million tons of grain in total. Of course, this is less than in previous years, when we got used to 60-75-85 million tons, but if you take a ten-year history, when we had 40-45 million, it is not critical," he said.

He clarified that the harvest of corn this season is expected to be about 24 million tons, 18-20 million tons of wheat, barley approximately 5 million tons.

According to Vysotsky, it is also expected to produce about 10 million tons of sunflower, 2.5-2.8 million tons of soybeans and about 2.5 million tons of winter oilseed rape.

"These are average figures, looking at the average figures of previous years, and we will adjust them based on the fact of harvesting," said the Deputy Minister.

