Monitoring group recorded transportation of howitzers and ACS without identification marks in Belarus. MAP

The movement of military equipment is recorded on the territory of Belarus.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun".

"On June 11, at 6:30 p.m., a train with at least 10 howitzers without identification marks passed in the Novobilitsky district of Gomel. The echelon was moving from a dead end in the industrial zone towards the Novobilitsk railway station," the statement said.

On the night of June 12, a train carrying about 13 ACS in camouflage color without identification marks was moving at the Gomel-Parny railway station, and two covered CFR cars were spotted. The train was moving towards Bryansk. It is noted that this is the same ACS that was seen the day before in the Novobilitsky district of Gomel.

Read more: Ukraine will harvest approximately 65 million tons this year. This is not critical - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Also in the Gomel region saw military trucks marked "V" and a car of the Belarusian army.

In addition, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Republic of Belarus and a Tu-134 helicopter of the Russian Army took off from the air base in the village of Machulishchi near Minsk.

Read more: Scholz has not yet confirmed his visit to Kyiv