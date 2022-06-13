Polish Foreign Ministry on possible visit of Macron and Scholz to Ukraine: We must work so that they do not put pressure on Zelensky about Russia's concessions

The visit of Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz to Ukraine will benefit them. They will be able to see Bucha and Irpin with their own eyes, and this may change their attitude towards the war.

This was stated on Monday by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydach.

He said that Polish President Andrzej Duda had repeatedly recommended Scholz and Macron to go to Kyiv. "We will see what effect this trip will have when it really takes place," Pshydach said.

According to him, the visit to Ukraine made a great impression on the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrel. At the beginning of the Russian invasion, their position was ambiguous, but "after visiting Ukraine, they understood what war was."

"I am not deceiving myself here: these three European leaders (Macron and Scholz will be accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. - Ed.) Will definitely change their attitude. Their attitude today is undoubtedly different. We must work so that they do not put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky for any concessions; I don't understand why Ukraine has to forgive Russia. Maybe one of the Western countries will want to allow Putin to save face at his own expense?" Pshydach said.