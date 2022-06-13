European Commission will recommend granting candidate status with conditions for Ukraine and Moldova, - Jozwiak

The European Commission will recommend granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova on condition.

This was announced by the European editor of "Radio Liberty" Ricard Jozwiak, writes "European Truth".

"Today, the European Commission held a policy debate on the application for membership of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. It looks like there will be candidate status with conditions for Ukraine and Moldova, but there are still questions about Georgia. The decision will be made on Friday and member states will make a final verdict next week, "he wrote on Twitter.

