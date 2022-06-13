German government has approved supply of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine for more than 350 million euros, - Tagesspiegel

During the first three months of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the German federal government approved the supply of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine in the amount of 350.1 million euros. The list includes weapons worth 220 million euros, helmets and protective equipment.

This is stated in the response of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection to the request of left-wing MP Sevim Dagdelen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Tagesspiegel.

From 24 February to 1 June, the German government approved a € 219.8 million arms supply and € 85.2 million in other equipment, such as helmets and safety vests. In addition, there are weapons and equipment for the Bundeswehr for 45.1 million euros, which were approved in a simplified manner from April 1.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the German government stated that it was violating its taboo on the delivery of weapons to combat zones. Since then, the government has sent mostly small arms to Ukraine - grenade launchers, anti-aircraft missiles, grenades and more than 20 million rounds of ammunition.

Heavy weapons, such as artillery and anti-aircraft tanks, have been promised but not yet delivered.

By comparison, from the start of the war until June 1, the United States promised or supplied Ukraine with $ 4.6 billion in weapons and equipment, according to government figures. The list also includes heavy weapons, including howitzers and multiple rocket launchers.

At the same time, Dagdelen calls for increased diplomatic efforts instead of arms supplies. "Instead of arming Kyiv for a senseless continuation of the war and cultivating the illusion of a victorious peace over Russia, we need concrete diplomatic initiatives to resolve it through negotiations with security guarantees for all parties," Tagesspiegel quoted.

