Ukraine lost 25% of sown areas due to war, - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Due to the war, the sowing wedge in the country has decreased by 25% this year, but this in no way threatens Ukraine's food security.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky at a briefing on "Results of the completion of the sowing campaign in Ukraine during the war" at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

"The current structure of sown areas, which was formed due to the temporary loss of territories, does not threaten Ukraine's food security. Despite the loss of 25% of sown areas, the structure of crops this year as a whole is more than sufficient to ensure consumption, which in turn also decreased due to mass displacement and external migration," said Vysotsky.

According to him, the main difference between this year's sowing, except for the extreme nature of its conduct in hostilities - is a change in agricultural priorities of farmers and a partial reduction in the production of export-oriented crops. And accordingly, possible loss of export potential.

"Even before the war, Ukrainian farmers had a relatively good preparation for sowing - in February, Ukraine has already imported about 70% of the necessary mineral fertilizers, 60% of plant protection products and about a third of the required amount of fuel," said Vysotsky.

But the actions of the aggressor disrupted the stable work of the agricultural sector, Ukrainian farmers were forced to make adjustments to their decisions about what and how to sow the fields, he said.

"And although in general the sown area has decreased by almost a quarter, but at the same time there has been some change in the structure of the sowing wedge in terms of crop priority. This was influenced by several factors, namely: the blockade of Black Sea ports and the impossibility of growing more resource-intensive demanding crops in wartime," said the Deputy Minister.

For example, according to him, if last year 42,000 hectares of spring wheat were sown in Ukraine, this year almost 200,000 hectares.

The situation is similar with barley, oats, which are sown more than 160 thousand hectares, peas - 130-150 thousand hectares. The sown area of ​​currently scarce and expensive buckwheat is about 80 thousand hectares.

Many sugar beets have also been sown - more than 180,000 hectares, which, according to the Deputy Minister, is enough to ensure domestic consumption and even exports.

According to Vysotsky, the largest changes in the structure of crops occurred in such classic export-oriented categories of crops as corn, sunflower and soybeans.

"Crops of soybeans, this most undemanding crop to mineral fertilizers, were slightly less than the previous year - about 1.25 million hectares (last - 1.3 million hectares). Sunflower crops remained at 4.7 million hectares. But less corn was sown than last year - 4.6 million hectares compared to last year's 5.5 million hectares. Although it gives a bigger harvest and, unlike other crops, it is difficult in logistics, "Vysotsky said.

As reported, Ukraine is currently preparing for the first harvest after the most difficult sowing in history.