Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 13

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm

The message reads: "One hundred and tenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions without much change.

In the northern direction, the enemy fired mortars and grenade launchers at the settlements of Zapsillia in the Sumy region and Hirsk and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region. Units of the aggressor continue engineering equipment of defensive positions in border areas in the specified direction.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy systematically fires on the positions of units of the Defense Forces, improves the engineering equipment of its own defense facilities and conducts air reconnaissance.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on trying to disrupt the logistical routes of supplying a group of our troops operating in the Sloviansk direction.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made an attempt to carry out assault operations in Bohorodichne, was unsuccessful, withdrew, and established itself in the north-western part of the settlement.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are regrouping units and strengthening groups, trying to surround the units of our troops in the area of ​​settlements Lysychansk, Privillia, Severodonetsk, Borivske.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy carried out assaults in order to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk, carried out an offensive on the positions of our troops in the area of ​​Metolkino, had no success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continued shelling the positions of our troops with artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Using the results of the fire, he fought in the areas of Toshkivka - Ustynivka, Orikhove - Zolote, Komyshuvakha - Vrubivka, Vasylivka - Bilohorivka, Nyrkove - Mykolaivka, Dolomitne - Novoluhanske, had no success.

The aggressor did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia directions. In order to restrain and prevent the transfer of our troops to other areas, he carried out shelling with mortars, artillery and jet artillery.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to defend. The main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance, counter-battery combat, increasing the combat capabilities of reserve formations and the air defense system in the direction, engineering equipment of defense lines and positions.

The enemy continues to strengthen the group of troops operating in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction has not changed significantly.

The enemy has significant problems with the recruitment of units carrying out assault operations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions."