Kuleba calls on partners to speed up deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on partners to set a clear goal of Ukraine's Victory and accelerate the supply of heavy weapons.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Minister in Twitter.

"Ukraine has proven that it is capable of the impossible and has won important battles for Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv - all circumstances. Imagine what Ukraine is capable of with enough weapons. I urge partners to set a clear goal for Ukraine's Victory and accelerate the supply of heavy weapons," Kuleba said.

Read more: German government has approved supply of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine for more than 350 million euros, - Tagesspiegel

