Russian army's use of banned cluster munitions killed 98 people, including 7 children - Prosecutor General's Office

In ten regions of Ukraine law enforcers are investigating at least 183 cases of use of cluster munitions prohibited by International Humanitarian Law by the Russian military.

This was reported in the Office of Information Policy of the Office of the Prosecutor General upon request of Radio Svoboda, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

Law enforcers started 84 criminal proceedings on the use of cluster munitions by Russian troops since February 24.

33 criminal proceedings were initiated in Dnipropetrovsk region, 17 in Mykolaiv region, 11 in Kherson region, 6 in Donetsk region, 5 in Zhytomyr region, 4 in Kyiv region, 3 in Kharkiv region, 3 in Zaporizhzhya region, and one each in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The shelling of cluster munitions in these regions killed 98 people, including 7 children, and injured 219 civilians, including 25 children, law enforcers said.

Cluster munitions are containers filled with dozens of bombs intended to be scattered over a wide area and explode on hit, they can be released from the ground by artillery systems or dropped from aircraft. Many do not explode on initial impact and may remain on the ground for years, posing a danger to humans.