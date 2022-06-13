We have no choice but to beat occupants out of all our territories, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 110th day of the war with Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"We are dealing with absolute evil. And we have no choice but to move on. To liberate all our territory. To beat the invaders out of all our regions. And although now the width of the front is already more than two and a half thousand kilometers, it is felt that the strategic initiative is still with us.

We will come to all our cities - Kherson, Melitopol, Mariupol, Energodar, we will come to all our villages that do not yet have our flag. Not on administrative buildings, although I am sure there are a lot of Ukrainian flags there - just at people' homes. And we have already seen them when people were protesting against the occupiers. And we will see them again - we will see them everywhere when we come back... We will rebuild everything the occupants destroyed. From Volnovakha to Chortkiv. Because this is Ukraine. And it is on our destiny to return and strengthen," said Zelensky.

