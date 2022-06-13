In Eastern direction on June 13, 3 warehouses, 2 mortars, 1 IFV, and 48 occupants were destroyed, - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".

The message notes: "Today, June 13, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 48; IFV - 1; special equipment - 1; mortars - 2; ATT - 2; UAV - 1; ammunition warehouse - 2; fuel and lubricants warehouse - 1."

Read more: On June 12, 18 occupants, 1 mortar, 1 ammunition depot were destroyed in eastern direction - OTU "East"