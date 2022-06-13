Rashist drone dropped rocket-propelled grenade on Sumy region residents. 1 person dead, 2 wounded - Zhyvytsky

A Russian drone dropped an ammunition on Sumy residents. As a result of the explosion, one person was killed and two were injured.

This was stated by the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"At almost 2 p.m., an enemy drone dropped an ammunition (grenade launcher shot) on the territory of the Velykopysarivska community. As a result of the explosion 2 people were wounded, one was killed...," the official wrote in Facebook.

In addition, Sumy region was shelled twice with mortars from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"After 12 o'clock the Russians opened mortar fire, 14 explosions. Esman community.

Around 17 hours Velykopysarivska community shelled from mortars, 30 arrivals," - said Zhyvytsky.

