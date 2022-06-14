Enemy was reinforced by 2 battalion tactical groups in Severodonetsk direction. Occupiers are consolidated in Vidrodzhennya - General Staff

The one hundred and eleventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began. The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and launching missile and air strikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, in the Volyn and Polissya areas, significant changes in the activities of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus were not observed.

In the Siverskyi northern direction, the enemy reinforced units of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District, which is involved in covering the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, with two battalion tactical groups of airborne troops. The aggressor fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in the area of ​​the settlement of Seredyna Buda, Sumy region.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on conducting positional defense and preventing further advance of units of the Defense Forces to the State Border. The invaders fired, in particular using army aircraft, in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne, Ruska Lozova, Bayrak and Dementievka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the occupiers are focusing their efforts on establishing full control over the settlement of Bogorodichne and creating conditions for the development of the offensive on Slavyansk. The enemy is using artillery near Dibrivny, Karnaukhivka, Nova Dmytrivka and Vernopillya," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers are regrouping troops in the Lyman direction in order to develop an offensive in the Lyman-Raigorodok and Yampil-Siversk directions.

It is also noted that in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy strengthened the group by moving to the area of ​​settlements Kreminna - Rubizhne to two battalion tactical groups. With the support of artillery, they carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, trying to gain a foothold in the central part of the city.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the aggressor fired artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Vidrodzhennya, Novolugansk and Bakhmut. They continues to carry out assault operations in the direction of Vidrodzhennya - Vershyna," the General Staff added.

Read more: Occupiers have problems with manning in Donbas, - General Staff

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy did not take active action. Increased the use of aircraft and artillery to bind our troops.

In the South Bug area, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the occupied borders and preventing our troops from conducting counter-offensive operations.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy mined the coast of the Ingulets River along the Davydiv Brid-Kalynivske border.

In the Mykolayiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, and Doslidne in the Kherson region, the enemy deployed up to two jet batteries and one barrel artillery battery.

Five Caliber naval-based cruise missiles are ready to be used in missiles in the Black Sea.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 13