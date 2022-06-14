In Izyum area enemy tries to establish control over Bogorodichne and prepares attack on Slavyansk, - Synehubiv

Last night, the Russian occupiers continued shelling the Kharkiv, Izyum, Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of the region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, a civilian was injured in the shelling in the village of Zhukovsky.

"Private houses, farm buildings, warehouses and forest fires were damaged in the region. Two children were injured in the village of Malynivka due to the occupiers' shelling - an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. A 3-month-old child was injured in Pechenehy his mother died. 1 was wounded in the village of Zagorodne," Synehubiv said.

In total, 1 person was killed and 5 were injured in the region, including 3 children.

"In the Kharkiv region, a fire broke out in warehouses and four trucks were on fire due to the impact of four Russian missiles. The area of ​​the fire was 2,000 square meters," he added.

The head of the region also informs that fighting continues in the region. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is still focused on defense. In the Izyum region, the enemy is trying to establish control over the village of Bohorodychne and is preparing an attack on Slovyansk.

"Our defenders are opposing the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. In the Izyum area, our military destroyed another Russian Ka-52 helicopter. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.