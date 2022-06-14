Russia is conducting mortar and artillery shelling of Sumy region - Zhyvytskyi

The Znob-Novgorod community of Sumy region came under mortar fire, which began at about 12 o'clock at night. 11 explosions were recorded. The enemy fired from a self-propelled artillery mortar.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, one object of civil infrastructure was previously damaged.

"At 5:30 am, the enemy began shelling the community, 21 arrivals from multiple rocket launchers and the Self-Propelled Artillery. After 05:30, the territory of the Krasnopil community came under artillery fire," Zhyvytskyi said.

It is also noted that at 6:30 the enemy opened artillery fire on the territory of the Esman community: 28 arrivals from multiple launch rocket systems.

In all cases, there were no casualties.

