Up to 560 people are hiding in Severodonetsk "Azot", - mayor Stryuk

About 540-560 people remain on the territory of the Azot association in Severodonetsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Severodonetsk City Military-Civil Administration Oleksandr Stryuk.

According to him, the third bridge was destroyed, but the city was not cut off. Ways to connect with the city, although quite difficult. Severodonetsk will continue to defend the Armed Forces.

"Azot has about 540 people, 560 people who are hiding there. There are certain stocks of food and water," he said.

At the same time, Stryuk added, a mass evacuation is currently impossible, but in between the shelling we will carry out a so-called "quiet" evacuation.

