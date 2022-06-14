Ukraine prepared for invasion of Russian Federation, but couldn't prevent it without proper support of western partners, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine was preparing for a Russian invasion, but it was prevented by a lack of adequate weapons and preventive sanctions against Russia by Western partners.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this in an interview with the German ZDF.

To the remark that Biden had warned him about the war, but he did not want to hear about it, the President of Ukraine replied that he also had many questions for Western leaders.

"I believe that the Ukrainian side should ask questions, and this question should be addressed to many European leaders, as well as the American leader. It would be fair if I, as a Ukrainian leader, was listened to in advance, listened to what we warned against. I mean preventive sanctions so that the war does not start, the creation of the Black Sea Fleet with a partner country. We offered it, we said that Russia would block the Black Sea," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that a year ago he asked for air defense systems to be provided to Ukraine.

"We also talked about the missile program, I reported on it a year ago and presented the program, what air defenses we need to protect ourselves - and this is the right answer to your question. If they heard me, Ukraine would have a better chance to stop the invasion of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyi said.

In the end, he stated that Ukraine was preparing for an attack, but at first no one supported it.

"The signals you mention were all different. Look, if everything was so, if everyone warned Ukraine that there would be a full-scale invasion tomorrow, the question arises: why the airspace was not closed, why we were not provided with weapons before this invasion and why no temporary sanctions were imposed to deter the Russian president? I would answer so. Let's be honest: we were preparing for this, at first no one supported us, and now I am grateful to all partners for the support we have," Zelenskyi concluded.

