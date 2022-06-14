Conditions of battle in Severodonetsk are difficult, full-fledged support is no longer possible. Ammunition, air defense and strengthening of counterbattery fight are necessary, - Butusov

Ukrainian soldiers in the Severodonetsk industrial zone continue to defend themselves of heavy enemy shelling, despite the unfavorable tactical situation.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"All bridges across the Seversky Donets between Lysychansk and Severodonetsk have been shut down. Thus, supplies are possible only across the river, which greatly complicates the supply of troops.

But the enemy sees it. "Russian troops are using drones to adjust the fire on bridges and adjacent areas, monitor the area between Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and strike constant blows at places where the use of means of transportation is possible," the statement said.

According to Butusov, the occupiers have launched attacks on the industrial zone, trying to advance and attack individual buildings.

Read more: Up to 560 people are hiding in Severodonetsk "Azot", - mayor Stryuk

"Ukrainian soldiers in the Severodonetsk industrial zone continue to defend themselves of heavy enemy shelling, despite the unfavorable tactical situation. Attacks are all repulsed. The enemy suffers significant losses. This is the heroism on which almost everything is kept at war. The conditions of the battle are difficult, as full support is no longer possible. Unfortunately, political interference in the military administration significantly complicates hostilities in the area," the journalist explained.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET stressed that counter-battery fighting, air defense of the crossing area, engineering support and additional ammunition are needed in this area.

"And the number of leaders who do not see the situation in the area of ​​hostilities with their own eyes does not improve the situation in any way. And in some things it worsens. If someone from Kyiv wants to understand what is happening there, you just need to go to the other bank of the Seversky Donets, and spend time at least at the advanced command post in Severodonetsk, reinforcements are needed there. And driving on the map is very simple and comfortable," Butusov concluded.

See more: Situation in Severodonetsk is extremely aggravated, enemy purposefully destroys high-rise buildings and objects of "Azot" and "Skloplastyk", - Haidai. PHOTOS