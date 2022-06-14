Zelensky responded to Biden's accusations: We were not provided with weapons and sky was not closed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi responded to his American colleague Joe Biden by saying that the Ukrainian authorities did not want to hear warnings from the United States about the danger of a major war with Russia.

He voiced his position in an interview with the German television company ZDF, Censor.net reports with reference to Liga.net.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine was not provided with weapons and airspace was closed, despite the fact that the Ukrainian authorities spoke about a possible blockade of the Russian Black Sea and requested air defense systems long before the full-scale Russian invasion.

The President believes that Ukraine should address a counter-question to European and American leaders, as the Ukrainian authorities have asked for precautionary sanctions, as well as presented a strategy for building the Black Sea Fleet with a partner country.

He noted that Ukraine has repeatedly stated the threat of a blockade of the Black Sea by Russia, as well as spoke about the missile program and air defense.

If they had heard me, Ukraine would have had a better chance of stopping the Russian invasion, the signals you are talking about were all different. Look, if everything happened so that everyone warned Ukraine that there would be a full-scale invasion tomorrow, the question arises: why the airspace was not closed, why we were not provided with weapons before this invasion and why preventive sanctions were not imposed," the president said.

Zelensky summed up that Ukraine was preparing for the fact that no one would support it at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, but today he is grateful to all partners for their help.