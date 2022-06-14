ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5914 visitors online
News SocietyWar in Ukraine War
51 585 13
Russian Army (6171) war (20207) elimination (2574) Yurii Butusov (859)

Destruction of T-80UM2 research tank with Drozd-2 active defense system and column of Kantemirov Division near village of Bilky. VIDEO

News Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian research tank T-80UM2 with an active defense system "Drozd-2" and a column of the Kantemirov division near the village of Bilky.

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov, the newest Russian tank was destroyed in the Sumy region near the village of Bilky in March 2022.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32.5 thousand people, 213 aircraft, 179 helicopters, 1434 tanks and 3503 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 