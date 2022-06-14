51 585 13
Destruction of T-80UM2 research tank with Drozd-2 active defense system and column of Kantemirov Division near village of Bilky. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian research tank T-80UM2 with an active defense system "Drozd-2" and a column of the Kantemirov division near the village of Bilky.
According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov, the newest Russian tank was destroyed in the Sumy region near the village of Bilky in March 2022.
