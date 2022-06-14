Destruction of T-80UM2 research tank with Drozd-2 active defense system and column of Kantemirov Division near village of Bilky. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian research tank T-80UM2 with an active defense system "Drozd-2" and a column of the Kantemirov division near the village of Bilky.

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov, the newest Russian tank was destroyed in the Sumy region near the village of Bilky in March 2022.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 32.5 thousand people, 213 aircraft, 179 helicopters, 1434 tanks and 3503 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS