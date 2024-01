As a result of an enemy attack on the Chortkiv district of the Ternopil region, eight people remain in hospitals.

The chairman of regional military administration Vladimir Trush reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"As a result of the Chortkiv rocket attack, eight people remain in hospitals. Their condition is mild and moderate," he said.

