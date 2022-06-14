ENG
Explosions are heard in Ternopil region: Residents are asked to stay in shelters

Explosions are heard in Ternopil region.

The mayor Sergey Nadal reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Explosions are reported in Ternopil region. Take care of security," the mayor said.

The head of the regional military administration, Volodymyr Trush, asked everyone to stay in the shelters.

"Do not panic, do not comment. Official information is only on my channels and the military administration. We will report everything later, be in hiding," the statement said.

Read more: 8 people remain in hospital after missile strike on Chortkov, - RMA

