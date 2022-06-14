Bill on writing off loans for property destroyed by war was registered in Verkhovna Rada

Under the bill, the loan will either be requested or frozen until compensation is received.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Tax Policy Danylo Hetmantsev writes that the bill proposes a specific mechanism to alleviate the situation of borrowers who have lost credit real estate or car.

"Depending on the location of the property and the possibility of official fixation of damages, the actions of both borrowers and creditors are determined, as a result of which the loan will be either" frozen "until receiving compensation provided by law, or forgiven (if the borrower's only home or his car is destroyed)", - he noted.

This applies both to the destroyed property and to what happened in the occupied territories or in the territory of hostilities.

The loan will be "frozen" until the borrower receives state compensation.

And the right to write off the loan will be able to use the following categories of borrowers, in which:

the total area of destroyed property on which the loan is taken does not exceed 140 sq m for an apartment, 250 sq m for a residential building, and which is the only place of residence of the borrower's family, or destroyed a single car whose engine capacity does not exceed 2500 cm;

as of February 23, 2022 there is no overdue debt under such an agreement;

the purpose of obtaining a loan under the agreement is the purchase, reconstruction or construction of such real estate, or the purchase of such a car.

The creditor in this case receives the right to compensation from the state.