Occupiers are increasingly using Soviet types of cruise missiles against Ukraine, - Air Forces of AFU

The Russian occupiers use their aircraft remotely from Belarus, the Black Sea and Russia.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat.

"Recently, there has been a trend towards saving these high-precision expensive missiles. Today, the enemy is increasingly using Soviet types of cruise missiles, such as the X-59 and X-22 - one of the most destructive missiles launched by the enemy," he said.

According to Ignatius, the mass of the warhead of the X-22 missile is 900 kg, and it causes extremely severe damage.

"This missile has a significant huge disadvantage - that it does not fly to the target, does not always hit where it was sent, and very often the objects of destruction are civilian infrastructure with human casualties," added a spokesman for the Air Force.

Ignat informed that the occupiers have not flown into the territory of Ukraine, which is controlled by the Armed Forces, for about 2 months.

The enemy uses its aircraft remotely, from the territory of Belarus, the Black Sea, and Russia, primarily strategic bombers Tu-160 and Tu-95, which produce high-tech missiles in our territory, which are very expensive, one missile costs millions of dollars. Caliber missile Marine bases also cost a lot," Ihnat explained.

