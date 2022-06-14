Macron's visit to Kyiv is "one of options", there is no decision yet, - spokeswoman for French government

A possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine is one of "several options", but nothing has been decided yet.

Цензор.НЕТ This was announced by French government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The possible visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is one of the "several options" currently on the table, although a firm decision has not yet been made," said government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire, France 24 reported.

Earlier, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv on Thursday with Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The French Embassy in Ukraine initially confirmed the president's visit. And then refuted his comment.