German howitzers PzH 2000 will arrive in Ukraine after completion of training of Ukrainian military, - Lambrecht

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 tank howitzers promised to Ukraine a few weeks ago may be handed over soon.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The first howitzers will be sent when the training (of the Ukrainian military) is completed," she said. The head of the Bundeswehr noted that training in the management of these systems "will be completed soon."

Lambrecht did not specify the date or the route of shipment of equipment, as he considers it his responsibility to ensure that both howitzers and those who will manage them reach their destinations safely.

The Minister noted that she is in constant contact with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov. According to her, Germany will continue to provide "new assistance services" for Ukraine, which can be used on the battlefield. This includes, in particular, training in howitzer control, and other systems, among which the politician mentioned Gepard tanks and called "especially relevant" rocket-propelled grenade launchers, including Mars.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said that the first German howitzers should arrive in Ukraine by June 22. At the same time, he again criticized the German government for the fact that no German heavy equipment has been sent to Ukraine so far. In fact, the government claims to provide the Armed Forces with perhaps the greatest assistance of all partners.