Russians fire at occupied Donetsk to motivate locals to fight against Ukraine, - Center of counteraction to disinformation

The reports spread by the propaganda about the shelling of occupied Donetsk by the Ukrainian army are misinformation to discredit the Armed Forces.

This is stated in the message of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Why are the racists shelling Donetsk and other cities in Donbas?

There are several reasons for this:

First, the provocation will help attract additional weapons and military aid to Russia.

Secondly, the motivation of most ORDLO soldiers is almost zero and they do not understand whose interests they are winning, so the shelling of Donbas will be an additional motivation for them and an understanding of what they are doing right when fighting Ukraine.

We will remind: full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine in February began with provocative attacks of border point in the Kursk region", reported in CCD.

